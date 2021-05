ADDISON, Ill. — An Addison man is free on bond after he reportedly turned himself in Monday amid a child pornography investigation.

Bartlomiej Zasuwa, 31, surrendered on a warrant that was issued Thursday related to eight counts of possession of child pornography.

The charges were brought following an undercover investigation by the DuPage County Sheriff’s

Office Digital Forensic Investigation Unit and Addison police.

Zasuwa was released after posting the required 10 percent of his $50,000 bond.