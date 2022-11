MORTON GROVE, Ill. — The star of a Christmas classic helped light up Morton Grove Tuesday night.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation star Chevy Chase lit the Christmas lights at the Raising Cane’s Chicken restaurant on Dempster.

The actor even recreated the famous scene from the film, complete with carolers.

