Account number mix-up delays stimulus checks for some tax preparer customers

CHICAGO — The rollout of the second round of stimulus checks has been anything but smooth, with some taxpayers reporting missing checks even though they had no issues with the first round of payments in April.

Stimulus checks started arriving in bank accounts last week, but millions have not gotten them. It may have something to do with the tax preparation services they used.

Tiana Carrao used TurboTax to file her taxes and said she has been checking the IRS’ “Get My Payment” website so often she’s been locked out.

“It says ‘payment status not found’ or something… then this morning it won’t let me log in at all – it says I’ve used too many attempts (laughs),” Carrao said.

In a tweet, H&R Block told its customers to check the IRS website, and if it shows an account number they don’t recognize it may reflect the account used to pay for their filing fees rather than their bank account.

H&R Block customer George Ivin said he grew concerned after he hadn’t received his check after many people he knew already received theirs.

“I noticed immediately. Immediately, I noticed that my payment was sent to somewhere else,” Irvin said.

Carrao noticed a similar issue.

“It said payment number two deposit on January 4 and it was not my bank account, and I was freaking out thinking someone had stolen it,” she said.

In a statement, the IRS said: “because of the speed at which the second round of payments were issued, some payments may have been sent to an account that may be closed or no longer active.”

It goes on to say that by law, financial institutions must return the payment to the IRS, and it’s exploring options to correct these payments.

H&R Block said it processed millions of stimulus payments to customers’ bank accounts and onto its prepaid mastercards yesterday.

Ivin received his money on Tuesday, but Carrao said she’s still waiting.