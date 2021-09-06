Abraham Lincoln Museum digitizing thousands of rare images

Nearly 150 after his assassination, an incredibly rare sketch of Abraham Lincoln has been obtained by a Chicago collector and he’s looking for a buyer.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is digitizing nearly 8,000 rare images, including a Lincoln family photo album and a poster that offered a reward for the capture of the 16th president’s assassin.

The State Journal-Register reports the “Picturing Lincoln” project will allow people around the world to access material from the museum in Springfield.

It’s being funded with a $100,000 grant from the Illinois State Library. The images also include are a schedule for the funeral train carrying Lincoln’s body back to Springfield for burial and the only surviving photograph of Lincoln’s body lying in state.