Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, Jordan Love to get first NFL start

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers has tested reportedly positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Rodgers informed his teammates about his positive Test, and Jordan Love will get his first NFL start.

According to Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is unvaccinated which is the reason he will miss Sunday’s game. Rodgers has reportedly been quoted as saying he was ‘immunized’.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the earliest Rodgers can return is Saturday, Nov. 13.

The Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

