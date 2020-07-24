A sky-dive from a balloon at 100,000 feet during the 1960s

Dear Tom,

I have recently heard a story about a sky-dive from a balloon at 100,000 feet sometime back in the 1960s. What are the details?



Tim Carrogg

Dear Tim,

Air Force Captain Joseph Kittinger made the jump to which you refer from a helium balloon 102,000 feet above Roswell, New Mexico, on August 16, 1960. It was part of a test to see if astronauts could escape safely during a launch which encountered trouble.

Kittinger reached 714 mph in his fall and created a sonic boom before he slowed to about 120 mph in denser air closer to Earth. The atmosphere at 102,000 feet is extremely thin — about 0.1 percent of the density of air at sea level. Air that thin means there are far fewer air molecules to produce frictional drag and slow the rate of descent.