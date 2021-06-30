A real-life ‘Bridgerton Ball’ will happen this fall

CHICAGO – If someone has ever dreamed of being in a real-life “Bridgerton” show, they might have their shot this fall.

Netflix and Shondaland are teaming up with Secret Cinema and Fever to create the “Bridgerton Ball” that will take place sometime in the fall in London.

Invitations the event will be released on July 6th, with fans being able to join the waitlist on the official website of the event.

A fan of the show, WGN News Now’s Christine Flores talked with a fellow fan, Marsha Eaglin, about this event coming up this fall on the 3 PM show. You can watch in the video above.