‘A normal we can no longer afford’: Obama laments Colorado mass shooting

CHICAGO – Former President Barack Obama is once again calling for change, this time asking the nation to stand united in its fight against gun violence following the latest mass shooting in Colorado.

“Michelle and I grieve with the families of the victims of the shooting in Boulder, just as we grieve with the families of the people killed in Atlanta and everyone else who has lost a loved one to gun violence,” Obama said in a statement.

Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect who opened fire inside a crowded Colorado supermarket, killing 10 people, including a police officer.

“We are also grateful for the courage of Officer Eric Talley, who ran into danger to protect others, and we hope his memory and the memory of all those we’ve lost will not be in vain. Because in addition to grief, we are also feeling a deep, familiar outrage that we as a nation continue to tolerate these kinds of random, senseless acts day in and day out without taking any significant action—an outrage that people in Colorado have known far too often over the years.”

Obama called on Congress to tighten the nation’s gun laws. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for a ban on assault weapons and tighter gun control measures.

“It is long past time for those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so,” Obama said. “It will take time to root out the disaffection, racism and misogyny that fuels so many of these senseless acts of violence. But we can make it harder for those with hate in their hearts to buy weapons of war.

“A once-in-a-century pandemic cannot be the only thing that slows mass shootings in this country.”

Read Obama’s full statement below:

Michelle and I grieve with the families of the victims of the shooting in Boulder, just as we grieve with the families of the people killed in Atlanta and everyone else who has lost a loved one to gun violence.



We are also grateful for the courage of Officer Eric Talley, who ran into danger to protect others, and we hope his memory and the memory of all those we’ve lost will not be in vain. Because in addition to grief, we are also feeling a deep, familiar outrage that we as a nation continue to tolerate these kinds of random, senseless acts day in and day out without taking any significant action—an outrage that people in Colorado have known far too often over the years.



In so many ways, our lives may soon start to return to normal after a long, difficult year filled with so much loss. But in a normal life, we should be able to buy groceries without fear. We should be able to go to school, or go out with our friends, or worship together without mentally planning our escape if someone shows up with a gun. We should be able to live our lives without wondering if the next trip outside our home could be our last.



We should. But in America, we can’t.



It is long past time for those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so. It will take time to root out the disaffection, racism and misogyny that fuels so many of these senseless acts of violence. But we can make it harder for those with hate in their hearts to buy weapons of war. We can overcome opposition by cowardly politicians and the pressure of a gun lobby that opposes any limit on the ability of anyone to assemble an arsenal. We can, and we must.



A once-in-a-century pandemic cannot be the only thing that slows mass shootings in this country. We shouldn’t have to choose between one type of tragedy and another. It’s time for leaders everywhere to listen to the American people when they say enough is enough—because this is a normal we can no longer afford. Statement from President Obama