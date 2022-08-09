VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Police in Vernon Hills are investigating several smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred early Monday morning.

At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to Artisan Vapor, located in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, on the report of a commercial burglary.

Surveillance footage shared with WGN News shows several suspects using a trash can to break the front door, which was made of glass.

Several products were stolen.

In the video, the suspects are seen going back in a second time — taking a register with around $100 in it.

“There was glass all over the floor. It looked like it had been splattered all over. There was product everywhere. Nothing on the shelves. It was a mess,” employee Charlie Jarfinkle said.

The neighboring business was also burglarized. Police responded to four other burglaries at businesses in the Hawthorn Hills Shopping Center and the Hawthorn Village Commons. They ranged from restaurants to nail salons.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information can contact police at 847-362-4449.