Kinzie Chophouse one of the city’s most beloved steakhouses has reimagined their menu with the addition of Greek and Mediterranean flavors. Here in our studio 41 kitchen with a look at a Mediterranean-inspired take on surf and turf is chef de cuisine – Kevin Girshman.

400 N. Wells St

Facebook @kinziechophouse

Instagram @kinziechophouse

kinziechophouse.com

Dry-Aged Lamb Chops

½ Rack of Lamb Chops

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 tbsp butter

2 cloves of garlic

1 Sprig of thyme

In a very Hot pan, begin to sear the lamb chops on one side with just oil and seasonings. Once you have a really nice color on that side, add butter and aromatics, flip the lamb chop and baste to desired completion. Rest for 2 minutes.

Crab Tartare

1lb Poached Crab

½ cup diced tomato

½ cup diced red chili’s

½ cup diced cucumber

½ cup diced chives

1 cup Lemon/Basil oil (1/2 cup of lemon juice, 1 ½ cups of olive oil, ¼ cup of Dijon mustard, hand full of torn, fresh basil)

Poach Lobster in butter or a lobster stock for about 4 min in 180-degree liquid. Once removed from the liquid, place into an ice bath. Once cold, remove from shell, dice and mix with the rest of the ingredients and Lemon/Basil oil. Enjoy alongside the finished lamb chops!

NOTE: Chef will sear off the lamb chops and as they are cooking, he will create the tartare!

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.