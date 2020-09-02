A look at what 100 & Change finalists are working on to help solve issues around the world

The smartest people from around the world are competing for big money. In 2017, Sesame Street Workshop won the first-of-its-kind 100 & Change contest allowing them to expand the Sesame Street brand in war torn countries overseas by teaching kids how to cope and heal through the magic of Muppets.

This year there is a great mix of contestants. Some are tackling policy to solve a major crisis somewhere in our world. Others are using science. All of them are using their brains to not only identify a problem but to solve it.

This is the MacArthur Foundation’s second competition. The goal is to solve a critical problem of our time. About 800 applicants were narrowed down to just six hoping to win the purse that will make their dream of curing, cleaning, eradicating, solving something more real than ever.



A panel will judge the finalists on four criteria: There has to be a real impact It needs to be evidence based. It has to be feasible. And it must be able to be sustained over time.

For a look at what the finalists are working on visit macfound.org. To learn more about the competition visit macfound.org/programs/100change/strategy/.

The winner will be announced in April 2021.