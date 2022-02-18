A first hand look at what it’s like to be part of ice rescue

HOMEWOOD, Ill. — Temperatures will be warming soon and that warming will thaw bodies of water.

In the past, that has caused people to fall through ice they thought was safe to walk on.



But recently, a number of south suburban fire departments gathered for an exercise to train for helping someone in distress.

Crews from departments such as Hazelcrest, Homewood-Flossmore, Dolton and Oak Forest performed the drills and exercises on Dolphin Lake in Homewood. WGN photojournalist Patrick Parmenter shows what it’s like to both witness and take part in a rescue. Some of the firefighters wore a camera to give the unique perspective of what it is like to be involved.