‘A coward’: Family upset at prosecutors after video shows 18-year-old stabbed to death in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBERG, Ill. — A family is upset murder charges were not filed after their 18-year-old son was stabbed to death during a fight in Schaumburg.

Manuel Porties Jr., 18, died Tuesday night at around 6 p.m. in front of a house on Sturnbridge Lane. Family said Porties Jr. met another teen for a one-on-one fight and someone recorded it.

In the video, Porties is punched in the face and falls to the ground. It then shows the 17-year-old suspect, who was charged with a misdemeanor, stabbing Porties in the neck as he was lying on the ground.

Family said prosecutors told them they declined to file murder charges due to “mutual combat.”

“They’re saying that it’s mutual combat,” his father said. “How is it mutual combat when my son didn’t have anything to combat with the only thing he had was his two hands?”

The 17-year-old suspect has been charged with misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon.

“He stood over my son and finished him, and that’s not murder?” Porties’ father said.

Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said the evidence was “insufficient to meet our burden of proof to file murder charges.”

“After an extensive review of the available information presented to us, including a discussion with the Schaumburg Police Department, we determined that the evidence was insufficient to meet our burden of proof to file murder charges. As prosecutors, we have both an ethical and legal obligation to make charging decisions based on the evidence, facts, and the law. The CCSAO is committed to the work of justice, and we are currently meeting with the victim’s family, during this difficult time, to ensure that they are aware of our decision and why the evidence did not support the filing of criminal charges.”