CHICAGO — Finally in 2023, the White Sox had a week where there were consistent positive results on the field.

A group that’s had a lot of difficulties this season was a big reason why.

During their six-game stretch against the Guardians and Royals, the starters went 5-1 and had a 2.06 ERA. That resulted in a series win over Cleveland and the White Sox first sweep of the 2023 season against Kansas City this past weekend.

Combined with a three-game series before that against the Astros, the team won their first homestand of 2023, going 6-3.

It’s a starting staff that’s been very maligned this season with only one starter with an ERA under four. As a staff, the White Sox had an ERA over five for most of the season, only getting it under that this weekend (4.99 – 26th in MLB).

Here’s how the staff did this week in what is easily their best of the 2023 season.

Tuesday – Lance Lynn – 7 innings, 0 runs, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks

Wednesday – Mike Clevinger – 6 innings, 2 runs, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks

Thursday – Dylan Cease – 6 1/3 innings, 3 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk

Friday – Michael Kopech – 8 innings, 0 runs, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks

Saturday – Lucas Giolito – 6 innings, 1 run, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk

Sunday – Lynn – 6 innings, 2 runs, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks

The performance was certainly needed by the starters as the team continues to try and gain ground in the American League Central division standings. Heading into their match-up with the Guardians on Monday, the White Sox 6 1/2 games behind the Twins for first place with a 19-29 record.

Pedro Grifol’s team starts a seven-game road trip in Cleveland with three contests against the Guardians before facing the Tigers for four in Detroit.

They won’t have Clevinger for that stretch and a little while longer after he was placed on the 15-day IL with right wrist inflammation on Sunday.