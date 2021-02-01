90-year-old killed in Sauganash house fire

SAUGANASH, Ill . — An elderly man has died following a house fire in Chicago’s northwest side.
According to fire officials, first responders were called to a home Monday on North Krebs Avenue in Sauganash following reports that a person was trapped inside.
There, a 90-year-old man was found dead inside. WGN has learned that a woman escaped the blaze unharmed.
The fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.
