CHICAGO — A 90-year-old was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in Bridgeport.

Fire officials responded to a home at 500 W. 26th Street just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The 90-year-old who was in an adjacent building, was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Five people were displaced, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No further information was provided.

2-11 – 500 W. 26th St. All companies working, One 90 y/o adult civilian transported for smoke inhalation from adjacent building, update to follow 2-1-30 pic.twitter.com/UVC7DrfrRq — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 29, 2021