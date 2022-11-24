AURORA, Ill. — A 9-year-old boy and a woman were rescued from a pond in Aurora Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to a frozen section of a retention pond. Police did not give the exact area.

Police said a 9-year-old boy fell through the ice after attempting to retrieve a football.

A woman had gone in to try to save the boy as well. Police said two Aurora officers swam to save the boy and the woman. The boy was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The two officers sustained minor injuries. Police said everyone involved has been released from the hospital.