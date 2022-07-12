GARY, Ind. — A 9-year-old is in the hospital after she was pulled from Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon in Gary.

At around 2:10 p.m., authorities were advising of two children in the water drowning at Marquette Beach. An 8-year-old boy was recovered and okay, police said.

The other child, a 9-year-old girl, was not visible and a chain and helicopter search began. She was pulled from the lake and transported to Gary Methodist. Her condition is not available at this time.

“You could tell the current was really bad out in the water,” a witness said.

