9-year-old girl drowns while swimming in lake at Indiana camping area

PORTAGE, Ind. — A 9-year-old girl drowned while swimming in a private lake near a camping area in northwest Indiana Sunday evening, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Officials said in a statement the girl was swimming in a lake at the Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage, and began struggling in the water after she swam away from a platform.

Lifeguards were on duty and “immediately initiated a search,” officials said, but they were unable to save the girl. Emergency personnel arrived at the resort around 5 p.m. after she was reported missing.

Around 5:30 p.m. a member of the Chesterton Fire Department located the girl in about 15 feet of water. She was rushed to Porter Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident is currently under investigation.