CHICAGO — A string of crash-and-grab burglaries across the city has prompted Chicago police to offer a warning to businesses.

According to police, nine businesses across the city were targeted in crash-and-grab burglaries in the last month and a half.

Police say during each burglary, the group responsible drove a vehicle through the front of a store before ransacking the business and stealing from inside. The individuals involved then fled the scene in a vehicle that was waiting nearby.

According to police, the burglaries unfolded in the morning hours between Oct. 24 and Dec. 4.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of the burglaries:

700 block of North Franklin Street in River North on Tuesday, Oct. 24. 2200 block of West Taylor Street on the Near West Side on Wednesday, Oct. 25. 900 block of North Michigan Avenue along the Magnificent Mile on Wednesday, Oct. 25. 1800 block of South State Street on the Near South Side on Thursday, Oct. 26. 1100 block of North Ashland Avenue in East Village on Thursday, Oct. 26. 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park on Saturday, Oct. 28. 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31. 3900 block of West Madison Street in Garfield Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31. 700 block of North Michigan Avenue in Streeterville on Monday, Dec. 4.

According to police, the burglaries were carried out by a group ranging between two and seven people, including at least one woman. Police say the individuals were spotted wearing face masks and dark clothing.

Police advise businesses to keep the perimeter of their property well-lit and to report any suspicious activity. Police say businesses should keep doors and windows secured and advise owners to quickly repair any broken windows, doors, or locks.

Officers say anyone who falls victim to a burglary should not touch anything and call police as soon as possible. If surveillance video of the burglary is available, businesses should make a copy of it for authorities.

Anyone with information on the string of robberies is asked to contact CPD Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.