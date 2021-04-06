9 @ 9: Dangerous cheese, mouth trumpet skills, ‘love bombing’

Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story.
9. Dog office chair
8. Swedes like bananas on pizza
7. Scientists: Taylor Swift unhappiest with blue-eye men
6. St. Elmo’s fire from inside plane
5. Piñatas filled with booze
4. Alaska’s passage aggressive map of the United States
3. What is “love bombing?”
2. Woman shows off mouth trumpet skills @itzabennie
1. The world’s most dangerous cheese