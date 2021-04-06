9 @ 9: Dangerous cheese, mouth trumpet skills, ‘love bombing’

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — Prosecutors in Derek Chauvin's murder trial were expected to call more expert witnesses on Tuesday to testify against the former Minneapolis police officer whose deadly arrest of George Floyd sparked global protests last year. Before the jury is brought in on Tuesday, the man who was in the vehicle with Floyd at the time of his arrest will make an appearance in court.

