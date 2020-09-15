85-year-old man charged with murder in killing of 86-year-old brother

CHICAGO — An 85-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after police said he shot and killed his 86-year-old brother during a weekend argument in West Pullman.

Carlie Davis was arrested at the 11900 block of South Lafayette Avenue Sunday night after a relative discovered Herbert Davis’ body with gunshot wounds on his leg.

Police said Herbert Davis was shot between Friday afternoon and Sunday evening. Davis was one of 12 people killed in weekend shootings across Chicago.

Carlie Davis is expected to appear for a bail hearing Tuesday afternoon.