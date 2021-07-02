84-year-old man charged after $100k worth of diamonds stolen during armed robbery in Park Ridge

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — An 84-year-old man was arrested Thursday following an armed robbery last November in Park Ridge which led to over $100,000 worth of diamonds being stolen.

After a multi-agency effort, Park Ridge detectives arrested Frank Minella, 84, of Elgin, for allegedly robbing Solari & Huntington Fine Jewelers on the evening of Nov. 19.

Police believe Minella entered the store and engaged employees in conversation about some merchandise. He then allegedly pulled out a handgun and proceeded to take multiple diamonds and fled. Police said the diamonds were worth approximately $106,000.

On Thursday, Minella was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and felony theft.

