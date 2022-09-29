WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirmed an eight-year-old boy and a 32-year-old woman were shot to death at a home on Cedar Avenue in West Peoria Thursday morning.

Deputies received the call of a shooting at about 8:20 a.m. When they arrived at the home, they found the bodies of the victims.

At this time, one person has been detained for questioning, and the shooting is being investigated as a double homicide.

For the latest developments on this issue, refer to: 8-year-old, woman killed in West Peoria double homicide | CIProud.com (centralillinoisproud.com)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.