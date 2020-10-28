8-year-old girl struck by stray bullet in East Chicago has died

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — An 8-year-old girl who was shot by a stray bullet inside her East Chicago home has died.

The East Chicago Police Department posted on Facebook that 8-year-old Timiya Andrews died Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired near 4511 Magoun Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 22. Upon arrival, police said they spoke with the girl’s mother and found the 8-year-old bleeding from the head. She was doing her homework in the living when she was struck by a stray bullet.

She was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital where she was stabilized before being transported to Comer’s Children Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said an initial investigation indicated that an unknown individual began shooting an automatic weapon outside of a residence at 4522 Magoun Avenue.

East Chicago police are encouraging anyone with information to call the department’s anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.