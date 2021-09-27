8-year-old boy shot, killed in front of Markham home

MARKHAM, Ill. — Police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday evening in Markham.

At around 5 p.m., police responded to the area of 157th and Homan in Markham. Police said a 8-year-old boy was shot and killed in front of a home.

Police said a dispute which led to the shooting began in Chicago and ended in Markham.

One suspect is in custody. Anyone with information can call police at 708-331-2171.

