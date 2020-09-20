8 shot in 2 separate incidents on South Side within an hour

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

CHICAGO — Eight people have been shot in two separate incidents within an hour of each other on the South Side early Saturday evening.

Police said three men and one woman were shot at a residence in the 6800 block of South Claremont Avenue at approximately 5:00 p.m.

A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times near the abdomen and was hospitalized in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man, 39-year-old woman and 38-year-old man all sustained gunshot wounds and were hospitalized in stable condition.

According to witnesses, the shooter was seen running east in the north alley of 69th Street.

In a separate incident, four people were shot near the 12200 block of South May Street.

Multiple people were standing outside a residence when two black sedans drove down the street and opened fire just after 5:35 p.m., according to police.

A man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest was hospitalized in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man, 29-year-old woman, and a man around 50 years of age all sustained gunshot wounds and were hospitalized in stable condition.

Witnesses said the two sedans were seen fleeing northbound on May Street.

The incidents are currently under investigation.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at www.cpdtip.com.