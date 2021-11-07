8 injured following 3-car crash in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE, Ill. — Eight people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in northwest suburban Fox Lake.

Fox Lake Fire Department officials told WGN the crash happened around noon Sunday on Route 12 near Riverside Island Dr.

Police say the driver of a gray Toyota slowed down for a car turning into a driveway, but the driver of a black Dodge Utility didn’t realize it and swerved at the last minute, crashing into a Jeep.

A three-year-old child was among those hurt. First responders airlifted the toddler to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge as a precaution.

An elderly woman suffered a broken leg.

Fire officials said both cars were heavily damaged.