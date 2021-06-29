8 injured after deck collapse in Maryland

GERMANTOWN, Md. — At least eight people were injured after a deck collapsed at a townhouse in Maryland.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, a deck collapsed on the 12400 Block of Walnut Cove Circle in Germantown Sunday while a group of people were grilling on a townhouse deck.

Shiera Goff, with the Montgomery County Police Department, said there were eight reported patients — six with injuries that were not life threatening, and two that refused medical attention.

No further information was provided.