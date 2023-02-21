BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman was arrested on an amphetamine charge Friday.

According to a Bloomington police press release, 77-year-old Sandra Lewis was indicted for manufacturing/delivering more than 200 grams of amphetamines.

Lewis was arrested for shipping amphetamines to inmates in multiple correction institutions.

The Illinois Department of Corrections and the Bloomington Police Department Criminal Investigation Division investigated this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington police Detective Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or kraisbeck@cityblm.org.