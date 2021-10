HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. — A woman who has dementia has been missing from Harwood Heights since last week, according to police.

Constantina Santoro was last seen on Sunday. She is described as a 74-year-old woman with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet tall, about 125 pounds. Police said she only speaks Italian.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 708-867-7014.