73-year-old on his way to work punched in the face during carjacking: police

CHICAGO — An elderly man was punched in the face during a carjacking in the city’s Calumet Heights neighborhood while he was on his way to work, according to police.

The 73-year-old was driving to work near the 2600 block of East 91st Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday when a white Hyundai sedan stopped in front of his car. Police said five Black men got out of the car and approached the 73-year-old’s red Mitsubishi. One of the offenders pulled the man out of the car and punched him in the face. The five men then fled in the elderly man’s car and their Hyundai.

The 73-year-old refused medical care by first responders.

No one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

In recent days, the city has seen multiple carjackings.