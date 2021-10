ARAB, AL — Ezra Cramer, 7, from Arab, Alabama, is competing in the National Children’s Mullet Competition.

He started growing his mullet a year ago.

Ezra’s mom heard about the competition and entered her son for obvious reasons.

Ezra is using his new platform to help bring awareness to bullying with his “Shake the Hate” campaign.

You can vote for him or any other mullet competitor until October 11th.