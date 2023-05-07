CHICAGO — Seven people are injured from overnight shootings on the city’s South Side in Englewood, Back of the Yards and Hyde Park.

Police reported that three men were leaving a business near the 5300 block of South Lake Park Avenue in Hyde Park when an unidentified man fired shots into a crowd. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and another man was shot in the abdomen.

Both men were located to the hospital and listed in good condition.

Another man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and ride side of the hip and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said a black charger was seen driving away at a high speed at the same time.

Police also confirmed a 22-year-old woman was shot in the upper back when a fight broke out near the 1300 block of West 47th Street around 11:00 p.m. in Englewood. She was transported to the hospital in good condition.

An hour later, police reported of an armed robbery where a 59-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 5500 block of South Bishop Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. He was transported to a hospital in good condition.

A 41-year-old woman was sitting in a car near the 1000 block of West 70th Street around 10:28 p.m. in Englewood when a group of men shot at her vehicle multiple times. She sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was driving his car southbound near the 4500 block of South Honore Street around 12:25 a.m. when he observed a group standing at a corner. He then saw a blue laser, heard shots and felt pain. The man sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody for any of the incident and police are actively investigating.