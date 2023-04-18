A 7-Eleven sign is seen on July 18, 2002 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Attention Slurpee fans!

7-Eleven will host their “Bring Your Own Cup Day” on Saturday, April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations.

Customers will be allowed to fill up their any leak proof cup with their favorite flavor of Slurpee drink for $1.99.

“From cowboy boot to fishbowl, the more creative the cup, the better. We can’t wait to see what our customers come up with this year,” according to the company website.

Each customer will be able to receive one cup during the promotion.

7-Eleven was founded as the Southland Ice Company in Dallas, Texas in 1927. They were known as Tote’m Stores between 1928 and 1946.

In 1946, the company changed its operating hours so that stores would be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, leading them to change their name to reflect their new hours, 7-Eleven.

