AURORA, Ill. — A man died Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash in Aurora.

Just after 11:20 a.m., police responded to the intersection of West Indian Trail and Almond Drive on the report of a crash.

When police arrived, they found an SUV collided with a utility pole and a fire hydrant.

The driver, later identified as Vincente Barrera, 69, of Aurora, died at a local hospital.

Police said it is unknown if Barrera suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.