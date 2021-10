NORTHBROOK, Ill. —Police are searching for a group of people suspected of stealing merchandise from a high end store in a suburban shopping mall.

Northbrook police responded to the Northbrook Court Mall on Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a theft at the Louis Vuitton store.

Upon arrival, the eight suspects were no longer in the store and had fled with bags and luggage valued at approximately $66,000, police said.

The investigation is on going.