63-year-old woman killed in Elk Grove Village hit-and-run

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A hit-and-run left a 63-year-old woman dead Wednesday morning in Elk Grove Village.

At around 6:15 a.m., police responded to the eastbound lanes of Higgins Road, near Touhy Avenue, on the report of a pedestrian struck. Police believe a 63-year-old woman was walking eastbound on Higgins when a vehicle traveling westbound on Higgins struck her.

The vehicle continued westbound on Higgins Road.

The woman was transported to Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, in Elk Grove Village, where she was pronounced dead.

At this time, police do not have a description of the vehicle involved — but the vehicle may have front end or passenger side damage.

Anyone with information can leave a tip to police at 847-357-4100.