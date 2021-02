CHICAGO – City fire officials say an apartment fire in Brainerd claimed the life of a 62-year-old man.

According to Chicago Fire Department, the fire occurred in the 9000 block of S. Loomis. There, the blaze started on the rear porches and proceeded to spread.

The victim did not appear to have a working smoke alarm, CFD tweeted.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Fire crews will assemble Friday to investigate.