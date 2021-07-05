6-year-old girl among several children shot over Fourth of July weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO —Several children were among those wounded in shootings in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend.

Police said a 6-year-old girl was shot while she was in a group of people standing outside on the sidewalk at 1 a.m. Monday on East 199th Place in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said gray SUV pulled up and someone inside the vehicle started shooting.

A 43-year-old woman twice in the back. The girl was shot in the hand.

Both are expected to recover.

Police say they don’t believe the two were the intended targets in the shooting.

No one is in custody.

Also Monday, two men were killed and a 12-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting in Washington Park . A 13-year-old boy was also wounded.

Police said the shooting took place in the 6100 block of South Wabash around 1:05 a.m. A person drove by a group of people and fired shots.

The men, a 21-year-old and a 26-year-old, were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman were also wounded and are in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

On Sunday, a 5-year-old girl was wounded in a separate shooting also in West Pullman.

According to police, it happened around 4:40 p.m. on the 11700 block of S. Normal.

The girl was in an alleyway when she sustained a gunshot wound to her right leg, according to police. She was taken to Roseland Hospital in stable condition. No suspect is in custody.