6 wounded in Gresham among 19 shot in Chicago

CHICAGO — Nineteen people were injured in 12 separate shootings across Chicago.

The shootings happened in a six-hour span from 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

In a single incident, six people were shot around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood. Police said a vehicle drove by the group of people and opened fire.

Two of the victims were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, while four others were in fair condition.

Police have yet to release a description of a suspect or a vehicle.

“Life doesn’t have to be like this. The world doesn’t have to be like this,” said Donovan Price, a Chicago street pastor who often goes to the scenes of shootings to comfort families.

“You don’t have to take life, you don’t have to worry, you don’t have to fear, love still exists,” said Price.

Sandy Woods, one of the victim’s mothers, said that her son and her friend were just at a funeral Wednesday for another shooting victim.

“When I got that phone call about my son being shot, my heart just fell to my feet,” said Woods.

There are no fatalities among the 19 victims injured, and no young children were injured in the recent shootings. Two teenagers were among the 19 people shot.

A 17-year-old from the Gresham shooting was taken to University of Chicago Hospital with a graze wound to the head.

An 18-year-old, who was injured in a separate incident, was taken to Jackson Park Hospital overnight in serious condition.