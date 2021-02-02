6 Walmarts in Chicago area will help deliver COVID-19 vaccinations

CHICAGO — Retail giant Walmart is partnering with federal and state agencies to help deliver COVID-19 vaccinations as part of an overall effort to speed up the process of vaccinating the public.

The following locations will serve as vaccination sites:

7535 S. Ashland Ave.

4650 W. North Ave.

4626 W. Diversey Ave.

2551 W. Cermak Rd.

8331 S. Stewart Ave.

10900 S. Doty Ave.

Illinois has received nearly 2 million doses of the vaccine but only half of those doses have been administered.

Like other states across the country, Illinois is struggling to get those available vaccines out to those who need them.

For more information on Walmart’s efforts or to schedule an appointment when they become available, visit their website.