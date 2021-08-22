6 people shot in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO — Police are also searching for the gunmen who shot six people in a Calumet Heights parking lot — killing one of them.
The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday night in the 1600 block of East 87th Place.
Two men fired shots at the group of people from a nearby alley.
A 39-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen was pronounced dead at Jackson Hospital.
A 40-year-old was shot in the back and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Another 39-year-old man was shot in the ankle and was in fair condition at the same hospital.
A man, 32, was shot in the leg and was in good condition at Trinity Hospital.
A 44-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
A 25-year-old woman was shot in the arm and was in good condition at Trinity Hospital.
No one has been taken into custody.