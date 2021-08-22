6 people shot in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO — Police are also searching for the gunmen who shot six people in a Calumet Heights parking lot — killing one of them.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday night in the 1600 block of East 87th Place.

Two men fired shots at the group of people from a nearby alley.

A 39-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen was pronounced dead at Jackson Hospital.

A 40-year-old was shot in the back and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Another 39-year-old man was shot in the ankle and was in fair condition at the same hospital.

A man, 32, was shot in the leg and was in good condition at Trinity Hospital.

A 44-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the arm and was in good condition at Trinity Hospital.

No one has been taken into custody.