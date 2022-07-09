CHICAGO — Six people were injured after a car slammed into a patio in Old Town.

Chicago fire officials said multiple people were dining at a restaurant on the 1200 block of North Wells Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday when the crash happened.

A silver Lexus sedan was traveling southbound and attempted to pass a white Toyota Prius headed in the same direction, police said. While attempting to drive around the Prius, the driver of the Lexus “clipped the front end of the Prius” and lost control of the car causing it to jump the curb and hit the patio.

The Lexus then struck multiple people who were dinning at an outside patio.

The driver of the Lexus fled the scene. The driver of the Prius was not injured and refused medical attention.

A 26-year-old man sustained back bruising.

A 32-year-old man suffered a laceration to the elbow.

A 26-year-old woman was injured in the foot.

A 26-year-old woman suffered a broken leg.

A 24-year-old woman suffered a broken leg.

A sixth person was injured but was not transported to a local hospital. All those involved were listed in good condition, according to police.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.