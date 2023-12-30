CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver that ran away from the scene of hit-and-run crash. It is unknown whether the crash caused the death of a six-moth-old baby girl.

According to police, the driver of a chevy was travelling westbound on 63rd Street near the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 9:42 p.m. when it ran a red light and struck a ford SUV in the intersection.

The vehicles struck two other vehicles and a male and female in the chevy fled on foot and are not in custody.

A man and woman in the ford were transported by the CFD to the University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The baby in the ford was being taken by her parents to Comers Children Hospital with breathing difficulties when the accident occurred.

The baby was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

It is unknown if the accident caused the child’s death. There is currently no one in custody at this time.