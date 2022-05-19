EAGLE, Wis. (AP) — A huge fire set off by an explosion Thursday at a marine construction company in southeast Wisconsin injured six people, including three firefighters, and drew fire and emergency responders from three other counties in the region.

The fire at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle was still burning Thursday afternoon, but the thick black smoke that poured from the building earlier in the day and could be seen for miles was no longer visible.

Eagle is about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Two of the six injured were taken to a hospital, the others were treated at the scene.