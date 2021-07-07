6 hospitalized after motorcycle crash on Michigan Ave

CHICAGO — Six people were hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on Michigan Avenue.

Police said a car with three people inside were turning left onto Jackson Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night when it struck three motorcycles.

The driver of the car and the other two passengers were all 17-years-old. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and were stabilized.

One of the motorcyclists is in serious condition with injuries to his legs.

The other two were stabilized.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.