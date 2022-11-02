HARVEY, Ill. — Leaders are set to unveil details of a $1.7 million Net Zero Community Hub Project which a press release states will address public safety and neighborhood revitalization in the City of Harvey.

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark will be joined by IL State Rep. William Davis and a Nicor Gas official for a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning.

The release states they will announce the development of “six neighborhood-scale, multi-purpose community hubs that will be constructed using net zero, energy efficient, building materials. Benefits of the project include enhanced public safety through community policing, attractive community gathering spaces and a newly established platform for community engagement.”

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.