HINSDALE, Ill. — Fifty-nine students in west suburban Hinsdale and Clarendon Hills are in quarantine following five new cases of COVID-19.

Two students at Clarendon Hills Middle School, two students and one staff member at Hinsdale Middle School tested positive in the last five days.

The school district says this is not an outbreak and that none of the cases are linked.

The district fully reopened last Monday.