$56M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Crestwood gas station

CRESTWOOD, Ill. — A $56 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold Tuesday night at a Crestwood gas station.

The winning ticket, the largest lottery prize won in Illinois since 2017, was purchased at a Citgo gas station in the 13800 block of South Pulaski Road.

“I don’t know if the winner has come forward yet. Hopefully, it’s a regular player. We will now be known as a lucky store, which is great,” store owners Cue and Nabila said.

The pair will receive a $500,000 selling bonus.

The player, who has not been identified yet, has 12 months from the date of the draw to claim the prize.

If you bought a Mega Millions ticket from Citgo Gas Station in Crestwood, the Illinois Lottery encourages you to write your name on the back of the ticket and make an appointment at a claim center.

For more information on how to claim a lottery prize, visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reset to $20 million.